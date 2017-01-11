Bombay HC order to BMC: Don’t start resurfacing work before submitting audit report on Lalbaug flyover

BMC had floated tenders for repairing the bridge. Express BMC had floated tenders for repairing the bridge. Express

THE Bombay High Court Tuesday restrained the BMC from carrying out resurfacing work on the Lalbaug flyover until a report of a structural audit is received. The report is expected this month-end. A division bench of the court headed by Justice AS Oka was hearing a PIL seeking a direction to the BMC to carry out repairs on the flyover only after carrying out a structural audit.

“An affidavit submitted by the assistant engineer (bridges) states that a structural audit of the Lalbaug Flyover is being conducted by a consultant on priority basis. Resurfacing work cannot commence before the report comes,” said Justice Oka. The matter will come up for hearing again on February 9.

The civic body has been asked to submit the audit report to the court. The Bench further said that the resurfacing work as approved by the standing committee cannot commence till it considers the matter on the next date of hearing.

The BMC had floated e-tenders for repair and resurfacing of the bridge at a cost of Rs 13 crore.

The 2.48-kilometre flyover between ITC Hotel in Parel and Jijamata Udyan in Byculla was inaugurated in June 2011. The flyover helped decongest the stretches of Dr Ambedkar Road, between Sion and Byculla. “You won’t know what work is required unless you carry out an audit,” said the court.

The petition has cited various mishaps since construction of the bridge began. In 2010, a cantilever of the under-construction bridge had collapsed. Over a year later, days after the bridge was thrown open, potholes were observed on the bridge. In April 2012, a concrete block toppled. In November 2016, a major gap was visible between two slabs. The authorities said that the expansion joints had been damaged, with the rubber seal having come off.

BMC lawyer Geeta Joglekar said the work could not be carried out immediately anyway, as they were yet to receive an NoC certificate from the traffic police.