Bombay HC on case related to divorce petition: Woman entitled to home of same standard as husband’s

The family court, while deciding the divorce petition, had directed the man to provide an alternative accommodation to the woman and their children of a standard similar to their flat and located in the same locality. (Representational Image) The family court, while deciding the divorce petition, had directed the man to provide an alternative accommodation to the woman and their children of a standard similar to their flat and located in the same locality. (Representational Image)

A woman is entitled to a flat of the same standard as her husband’s residential accommodation, the Bombay High Court observed recently while hearing a case related to a divorce petition. The petitioner, a woman, contended that her former husband had not complied with the lower court’s order regarding accommodation for her and their children. Married in 2006, the couple had been residing in an apartment in Mahalaxmi area and owned the top three floors of the building.

The family court, while deciding the divorce petition, had directed the man to provide an alternative accommodation to the woman and their children of a standard similar to their flat and located in the same locality. The family court also granted Rs 75,000 per month as maintenance for the woman and the children. The woman has contended in the case that her former husband did not comply with the court’s order. Approaching the High Court she has also sought Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh as monthly maintenance for the two children.

According to the woman, she was made to live away from the man’s house and later shifted to another residence in Mahalaxmi. The husband’s lawyer, Mrunalini Deshmukh, told the court that the woman had been given two options – a 2BHK or a 3 BHK flat that was semi furnished with two car parking slots.

The building premises included amenities like a gymnasium, a swimming pool, play area for children and club facilities along with recreation sports and skill building activities. To the woman’s communication that she was seeking a 4BHK home of 3,100 sqft, the man said the couple’s previous home measured 20,000 sqft.

Upholding the family court’s order, Justice Bharati H Dangre said: “In any contingency, the wife is entitled to a flat to be chosen as a residential accommodation, which is of the same standard.” The court said the flat should be in a good residential locality, preferably in Mahalaxmi area. “… it should be sufficient to accommodate the mother and her two children and permit them to continue to have the same lifestyle, which they had earlier,” the court observed.

The court added that the woman should look at the options. “… the husband is directed to make available the flat in Mahalaxmi area, minimum 3BHK, with all the amenities,” the order says. With regard to maintenance, the court said the petitioner’s claim was exorbitant and no evidence was on record about the earning capacity of the man or the needs of the woman. The court added: “The provision for interim maintenance prompted the court to fix the amount of Rs 75,000­ per month and it cannot be said that the said order is, in any way, perverse or illegal. The court has rightly observed that the said amount would be just and sufficient for maintenance of the children and the said amount is directed to be paid as an interim maintenance.”

