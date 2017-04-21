Bombay HC notice to senior cops for breaching noise pollution rules

Bombay High Court (File Photo) Bombay High Court (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court today asked two senior police officials to explain as to why no contempt actions be launched against them for the use of loudspeakers inside Mahim police station during the Dargah Urus. The show cause notice was issued to the Mahim division’s assistant commissioner of police and senior police inspector of Mahim police station by a bench of justices A S Oka and A K Menon. The bench issued the notices saying the permission to use loudspeakers inside the police station, which falls in a silence zone, was a “gross breach” of the high court’s earlier orders and it was a fit case to initiate action against the concerned police officers.

The bench has asked the two police officers to explain by June 9 as to why the contempt of court proceeding should not be initiated against them. The court also asked the state government to tell it as to what action it proposes to take against the two officers for violating the noise pollution rules.

The police officers in their defence claimed the use of loudspeakers was being permitted since 1923. According to the police, the Mahim Dargah Urus celebrations start from the police station. The bench, however, said, “Just because it has been going on since 1923 does not give you (police) the right to violate the rules. The area is clearly demarcated as a silence zone.”

The bench was hearing a petition filed by activist Sumaira Abdulali on the issue.

“Prima facie this is a fit case for action to be initiated against the officers. Nobody will be spared,” the court said.

