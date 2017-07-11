Bombay HC notice to accused after Pansare kin appeal against bail

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court Monday issued notice to Sameer Gaikwad, a member of Sanathan Sanstha and an accused in the murder of CPI leader Govind Pansare. The notice was issued after the state government and Pansare’s family filed applications before the High Court, challenging the bail granted by a Kolhapur court to Gaikwad. The matter has been kept for hearing after three weeks.

The application filed by the daughter and daughter-in-law of Pansare states that the sessions court, while granting bail in matters involving serious crime, should consider several factors such as nature and severity of punishment in case of conviction, apprehension of influencing witnesses or threat to the complainant besides possibilities of tampering with the evidence and hampering investigation and the prima facie satisfaction of the court in support of the charge.

A Kolhapur sessions court had on June 17 granted bail to Gaikwad. According to the application by the family, the sessions judge should have given specific reasons as to why, inspite of earlier rejection of bail, especially by the High Court, did it grant bail to Gaikwad.

“The sessions court has failed to appreciate that the conspirator and shooters involved in the killing of Pansare case may also be involved in the murder of activist Narendra Dabholkar,” said the application by Pansare’s family members. Pansare was shot by unidentified persons in Kolhapur on February 16, 2015.

