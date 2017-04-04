Bombay HC likely to hear cases during summer recess to bring down pendency

Bombay High Court (File Photo) Bombay High Court (File Photo)

TO bring down pendency of cases, the Bombay High Court is likely to hear cases during the upcoming summer recess. The proposal came close on the heels of the decision by the Supreme Court to hear over 5,000 cases during the summer recess after the Chief Justice of India urged the apex court judges to sit for five days during the vacation.

Three constitutional benches of the Supreme Court, comprising five judges each, would also sit during this period. An official of the Bombay High Court said the modalities and the number of cases to be heard were yet to be decided. “The proposal is in the pipeline. There was a meeting held a few days ago in which court’s functioning during the summer recess was discussed and considered,” the official said.

He added an official circular would be released with details of the benches that would sit, with dates, once the decision was finalised in the next few days. “Important matters will be taken up. The idea is to reduce pendency. The other benches of the High Court such as Aurangabad and Nagpur are also planning to sit during this period once a common consensus is reached,” he added.

The summer vacation in the Bombay High Court is from May 8 to June 4.

