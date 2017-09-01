Bombay HC issues notices to civic authorities, others on Dr Deepak Amarapurkar’s death

Dr Deepak Amrapurkar. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala) Dr Deepak Amrapurkar. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala)

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued notices to the state government, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and others in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on the death of senior gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amarapurkar. The respondents have been directed to file their reply within two weeks.

Amarapurkar’s body was found on Thursday in Worli, two days after he slipped into a manhole while wading through rainwater to reach his home in Prabhadevi on Tuesday when parts of the city received 315mm rainfall in a 12-hour period.

The PIL filed by Federation Of Retail Traders Welfare Association before the division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and NM Jamdar has sought an FIR against civic authorities for criminal negligence. It also asked for compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the death and other prayers.

The bench said that it will be considering the prayers made in the PIL which are in public interest. These include one seeking to form an advisory committee to carry out a detailed inspection of all manholes in the city to streamline their working and another seeking BMC’s response on its present policy on manholes to understand its scope and effectiveness in handling fatal accidents. The PIL has also sought an interim measure to be given to the BMC to fit iron grills on manholes to prevent such incidents.

The HC said the doctor’s family would be at a liberty of filing an FIR against civic authorities or in seeking compensation.

The respondents which include Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, Chief Engineers of the BMC, Mumbai police commissioner Dutta Padsalgikar, will be required to file their replies within two weeks after which the matter will be heard again.

