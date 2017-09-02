Bombay HC issues notice to state, BMC in PIL over doctor’s death

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court Friday issued notices to the state, the BMC and others in response to a public interest litigation over the death of senior gastroenterologist Dr. Deepak Amarapurkar after falling into an open manhole. The respondents have been directed to reply within two weeks. Amarapurkar’s body was found on Thursday in Worli, after he slipped into a manhole while wading through rainwater to reach his home in Prabhadevi on Tuesday.

The PIL filed by Federation Of Retail Traders Welfare Association before the division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice NM Jamdar has sought, among other requests, an FIR against civic authorities for criminal negligence and compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the doctor’s death.

The bench said it would consider the prayers made in the plea, which are in public interest. These include formation of an advisory committee for a detailed inspection of all manholes in the city, and another seeking the BMC’s response on its present policy on manholes to understand its scope and effectiveness in handling fatal accidents. The PIL has also sought as an interim measure fitting of iron grills on manholes to prevent such incidents.

The HC said the doctor’s family would be at liberty to file an FIR against the civic authorities or seek compensation.

The respondents include Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, chief engineers of the BMC and Mumbai police commissioner Dutta Padsalgikar.

