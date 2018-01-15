Bombay HC grants divorce to man, says blaming husband for failure to conceive amounts to cruelty

The husband claimed that the wife lodged frivolous complaints at the police station and also in the courts. She had also involved his brothers and sisters in a criminal case, he said. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files) The husband claimed that the wife lodged frivolous complaints at the police station and also in the courts. She had also involved his brothers and sisters in a criminal case, he said. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files)

Granting a man divorce from his wife on grounds of cruelty, the Bombay High Court observed that the man had suffered mental agony not only owing to the “unreasonable criminal proceedings” initiated against him but also because the wife kept blaming him for her not being able to conceive, “which also amounts to cruelty”. The High Court was hearing a petition filed by a man against an order of the Family Court dismissing his divorce petition.

According to the petition, the couple got married in Mumbai in May, 1972. After marriage the couple stayed together at Andheri. Referring to the Supreme Court orders relating to what constitutes cruelty, a bench of Justice K K Tated and Justice Sarang Kotwal said, “We are of the opinion that because of the unreasonable criminal proceedings initiated by or at the instance of the wife, the husband had suffered tremendous mental agony and it was not possible for him to cohabit with the wife. Her continuous complaints to the husband’s employer also jeopardised his prospects in his employment… She was blaming the husband for her not being able to conceive, which also amounts to cruelty meted out to the husband.”

The husband claimed that the wife lodged frivolous complaints at the police station and also in the courts. She had also involved his brothers and sisters in a criminal case, he said. The criminal cases had later resulted in acquittal. The wife also sent complaints to his employer and maligned his image. He eventually moved out and started living separately.

Meanwhile, the wife said that the cases she filed were genuine. In one case, she has challenged an acquittal and the matter is pending final disposal in the High Court, she said, adding that she had lost her job and had no financial support. She further claimed that her husband was in an adulterous relationship.

The wife added that though there was no possibility of reconciliation, she would oppose the granting of divorce as she “has not treated him with cruelty”. Taking into consideration the evidence especially the private criminal complaint and one police case against the husband, the court said, “In the private complaint, even the brothers and sister of the husband were made accused and in the police case, he had to spend eight days in custody. Significantly, both these cases have resulted in acquittal.”

“These facts show that the husband has suffered harassment and ignominy of having been taken in custody. That certainly would amount to cruelty, particularly when the allegations were proved to be false and unsubstantiated,” added the court. The bench refused to take a sympathetic view in the matter considering the age of the wife.

“The wife’s status as the wife of the husband was important for her in her old age for various benefits. We are of the opinion that this cannot be a ground or circumstance that should be taken into consideration while deciding this appeal. The appeal has to be decided on the basis of the evidence led by the parties and its consideration in accordance with law. The ground of sympathy cannot be a consideration for deciding the appeal.” The court further held that the Family Court Judge had erred while dismissing the husband’s petition and not taking into consideration the false complaints made by the wife against the husband.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App