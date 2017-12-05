Bombay HC gives Centre two weeks to decide on taxi speed governors

Bombay High Court (File) Bombay High Court (File)

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Union government to decide on the issue of speed governors in taxis in the next two weeks with the state government informing the court that the manufacturers did not have the required devices.

A division bench of Justice S Kemkar and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by the Mumbai Taximens’ Union challenging the government’s decision ordering installation of speed governors in taxis. The bench was informed that the state government had in August this year sent a letter to the Centre raising the issue of non-availability of speed governors. “The concerned ministry of the Union Government is directed to consider the letter and take appropriate decision. The petitioner can also make a representation before the Union Government on the issue,” the court directed.

The court noted that speed governors were one of the many solutions to ensure that speed limits are being strictly followed. “By making speed governors compulsory, you (government) are taking care of the safety of taxi passengers only. What about the safety of pedestrians and other persons who travel by private vehicles? Do these vehicles follow the speed limit prescribed on every road?” Justice Kemkar said.

Justice Kulkarni said: “Bikers ride in the night at Marine Drive in south Mumbai, on the eastern and western express highways and the eastern freeway and the sea link … something needs to be done to stop that too.”

