Bombay HC extends bail to Preeti Jain

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended the bail granted to aspiring Bollywood actor Preeti Jain who was convicted, along with two others, for conspiring to kill filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

The court extended the interim relief to Jain, granted by a vacation bench, till June 7 and asked her to furnish a bond of Rs 15,000 in three week’s time.

In July 2004, Jain had filed a complaint against Bhandarkar accusing him of raping her 16 times since 1999 under the pretext of giving her a lead role in his films. In 2012, the Supreme Court quashed the rape case against him. In 2005, Jain was arrested for conspiring to kill Bhandarkar.

