Bombay HC dismisses ex-corporator’s plea for cemetery, says he is trying to get political mileage from issue

The Bombay High Court Friday dismissed a writ petition by a former Bandra corporator, stating that he was trying to take political advantage of an issue on which another petition was already pending. The plea was about the need for a Sunni Muslim cemetery in Bandra, and the court said the former corporator had woken up to it now that the BMC polls were close.

A resident of the area had already filed a petition citing the absence of burial grounds for Sunni Muslims in Bandra, and sought a one-hectare plot for it. The court had pulled up the BMC and the state government for not allocating land for this purpose despite several representations.

Watch what else is making news

The court had directed that the BMC should retain the reserved land meant for this purpose.

The former corporator filed the petition on Friday before a bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and G S Kulkarni, stating that a 30-acre plot that the chief minister had said would be sold to fund the upcoming Mumbai-Nagpur expressway should be used a burial ground, as there was lack of space in the area to bury the dead. The bench said that with elections round the corner, this petition appears to be hoping to get electoral mileage. “Why have you come so late with the petition? There is already a petition in this regard for which directions have been passed,” said Chief Justice Chellur, while dismissing it.