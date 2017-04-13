Bombay HC directs MMRDA, MMRCL: ‘Put on record if children’s park dug up during Metro III work’

The Bombay High Court Wednesday directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Association (MMRDA) and the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to place on record proposals and agenda resolutions related to Cuffe Parade metro station to ascertain if a children’s park in the area was dug up during construction of the station on Metro III route as claimed by petitioners.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing two petitions, one by Pervin Jehangir challenging the legality of metro construction, and another by Nina Verma against cutting of trees in Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk and Cuffe Parade.

Appearing for Jehangir, senior counsel Iqbal Chagla informed the court that the MMRCL had knocked down trees and destroyed the children’s park. Advocate Kiran Bagalia said that they had earlier proposed to carry out the work in the children’s park but under the revised plan, they had decided to work only along Captain Prakash Pete Road and not touch the park.

Chagla then asked that if they did not intend to carry out any construction in the children’s park, then why was it destroyed? Bagalia replied saying neither the MMRDA or the MMRCL had destroyed the park. “We are not going to place a wrong affidavit on record. We have clearly stated that only the road will be used for the required work,” she said.

The Chief Justice then asked: “If nobody is saying anything wrong then why are so many people coming before the court?” The court said: “So far as the Cuffe Parade station is concerned, there was an earlier a plan to use part of the children’s park for this purpose but the park was later excluded from the plan. The question is whether the exclusion of the area in the children’s park took place or whether there was destruction of the park as claimed by the petitioners at the time of making the underground Cuffe Parade station. We need to see the proposal and agenda resolutions in meetings relating to the station.”

The bench further said that no information had been forthcoming by the MMRDA and the MMRCL in this regard. “Both these agencies are directed to place on record a revised plan based on which the MMRCL has made the proposal. The petitioners should be allowed inspection of documents if required,” the court added.

The High Court also sought to know the area where the work is being carried out is in which Coastal Regulation Zone. With the petitioners pointing out that the construction was destroying green areas, the Chief Justice said there was bound to be some destruction.

“There is no opposition by either the people of the city or the court to the construction of the metro. It is required but other important things can’t be massacred for human living. It should be done properly,” said Chief Justice Chellur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now