Bombay HC directs Maharashtra govt to recover Rs 10 lakh from former Congress MLA

THE Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC has directed the state government to recover Rs 10 lakh from former Khamgaon Congress MLA Dilip Sananda following a Supreme Court directive to the effect in a case of the state government shielding his family from action in a money-lending case.

The directive came on Monday during the hearing on the ad interim bail granted by the HC to Sananda and his cousin Anil Navandar three months ago in a case of loss of over Rs 40 lakh to the state exchequer due to their decision to award a contract for a new municipal administrative building to a Nashik-based firm by ignoring lower bidders during the tender process.

Sananda and Navandar were granted interim bail after they had challenged a Khamgaon sessions court order, which did not grant them anticipatory bail in the case. Further hearing on the interim bail was heard by Justice AB Chaudhari on December 14, during which it had also asked Sananda to explain why the fine of Rs 10 lakh imposed by the SC in the money lending case should not be recovered from him.

