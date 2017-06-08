Bombay HC directs activist to include Ranjit Patil as respondent to PIL

The Bombay High Court directed an activist to include the name of Minister of State for Urban Development Ranjit Patil as a respondent in a PIL in which there are allegations of misuse of power by the minister in allowing the construction of an unauthorised eatery in Bandra Kurla Complex.

A division bench of Justice R M Sawant and A S Gadkari Justice was hearing a petition filed by activist Pravin Wategaonkar in which he has alleged that Patil has overstepped his rights and allowed the construction of an illegal structure despite MMRDA issuing notice to remove it. The petition has alleged that Patil stayed the MMRDA notice after the company approached him.

The bench told the petitioner that since allegations were levelled against a minister, his side should also be heard and therefore it was necessary to implead the minister as a respondent to the PIL.

