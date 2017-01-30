Bombay HC denies relief for rape accused, says motherhood forced on minor victim

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court denied anticipatory bail to a rape accused after the court observed that the victim, an unmarried minor, went through the ordeal of unwanted motherhood after the alleged rape. “The 14-year-old victim unfortunately could not terminate her pregnancy as she was late and therefore had to go through unwanted motherhood,” Justice Mridula Bhatkar said while hearing the bail plea. The judge also stated that the custody of the accused, Vivek Aatkari, is required to confirm paternity.

As per the family of the victim, the incident came to light in March 2016, when the aunt of the victim based in Sangli suspected that the girl was pregnant. She was taken for a medical check-up, and doctors confirmed that the Class 8 student was pregnant. Upon questioning, the girl revealed that when she had gone to her parent’s village for Diwali vacation in 2015, she was sexually assaulted by the accused for four days. That girl was threatened to not disclose the incident.

The family wanted to terminate the pregnancy, but the doctor refused as the foetus was already 26-weeks old. The application stated, “Thereafter, the family had to shift the pregnant minor to Satara as they wanted to save face from the society. On June 20, 2016, the girl delivered a boy and the child was abandoned in a centre. After another month, the family returned to their native village.”

The victim’s family decided to register a police complaint thereafter and a case was registered under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and under relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in August 2016, almost 10 months after the incident. The counsel appearing for the accused submitted that the complaint was false and that there were variations in the facts and that the culprit was another person. Since the victim was a minor, the prosecutor opposed the bail application.

The court, while rejecting the pre-arrest bail, observed, “The victim could not go for medical termination as unfortunately she was late and the poor girl had to go through the ordeal of unwanted motherhood when she was unmarried and minor.” The court held that whether there was another accused was a matter of investigation.

The court also stated that considering the gravity of the offence and since the girl has specifically taken the name of accused and has alleged sexual assault for four days, custody of the accused was required for DNA test to fix paternity. “Under such circumstances, I am not inclined to grant pre-arrest bail. Hence the application for pre-arrest bail is rejected,” Justice Bhatkar said.