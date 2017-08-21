Bombay HC commutes life sentence to 10-year term

Bombay High Court (Express) Bombay High Court (Express)

The Bombay High Court recently commuted the life sentence of a man accused of murder to a ten-year term. The court, while setting aside charges of murder, added that the man should be charged for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as the crime had been committed in a “heat of passion,” and there was no premeditation by the accused.

The accused had approached the high court against an order by the additional sessions judge, Pune, passed in 2014, convicting him of murder besides sentencing him to life imprisonment. The high court has now commuted his sentence to ten years. The incident took place on January 13, 2013 in Pune. There were several instances of altercation between the two men throughout the day. Later that evening, both got into a fight over the accused’s allegations of theft. The accused then hit the deceased with a knife on his chest which eventually led to his death.

“There was no premeditation and there was no preparation to commit murder on the part of the accused. The main incident of assault had taken place only because the deceased himself had followed the accused to his house…the fatal injury was the blow of knife given on the chest…it was the cause of death,” said the court.

“The incident had taken place in the sudden fight, in the heat of passion, upon a sudden quarrel and since the scuffle was already going on, we cannot record a finding that the accused had acted in a cruel or unusual manner. We find that there was one serious blow which had caused the death of the deceased. There was no attempt on the part of the accused to inflict more blows on other vital organs of the deceased,” said Justice A A Sayed. Holding that there is a strong possibility that the deceased himself could be the aggressor, the court said it was inclined to give benefit of doubt to the accused.

