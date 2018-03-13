Bombay HC asks state govt to file affidavit on senior citizens’ welfare

Bombay High Court. (Express Photo) Bombay High Court. (Express Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the state government to file an affidavit stating if they have complied with the directions passed by the court earlier in a PIL regarding the welfare of senior citizens. A division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Makrand Karnik was a hearing a PIL filed by Mission Justice advocate Siddharth Murarka. Mission Justice has sought proper publicity for the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and its effective implementation.

Murarka informed the court that the state had not complied with the order passed by the court on the earlier date. He told the court that the division bench of Justices Naresh H Patil and A S Gadkari in January 2015 had directed state to consider running old-age homes on its own, to conduct a survey and inspection of old-age homes being run on five acres of land allotted by the state on leasehold basis and publish list of old-age homes funded or sponsored by the central government, state government and run by an NGO in the state.

The court also directed that the state shall contemplate establishing old-age homes in each district and many others. Murarkar said the state has not complied with this directions. Additional government pleader Geeta Shastri, appearing for the state, told the court that they have complied with some directions. The bench then directed state to file a detailed affidavit by April 24.

