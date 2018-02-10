Bombay HC asks state about inquiry against Ajit Pawar

THE Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has sought to know from the state government what inquiry was being done to find out the role of former Irrigation Minister Ajit Pawar in the awarding of irrigation project contracts.

The court on Thursday gave the government two weeks to come clean on the matter. Seeking to know why the ACB had not yet questioned the former deputy Chief Minister, Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Justice Swapna Joshi directed additional government pleader Anand Fulzele to file a comprehensive affidavit on the status of inquiry against Pawar.

