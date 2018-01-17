Bombay HC asks police if Osho Trust case can be given to Economic Offences Wing

“Why cannot the case be transferred to EOW so that there can be specialised investigation,” Justice BR Gavai asked. “Why cannot the case be transferred to EOW so that there can be specialised investigation,” Justice BR Gavai asked.

The Bombay High Court Tuesday asked the Pune police commissioner if a case pertaining to misappropriation of funds of the Osho Rajneesh Trust and alleged forging of Osho’s will can be transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The court was hearing a petition filed by Yogesh Thakker, the managing trustee of ‘Osho Friends Foundation’, a charitable trust, through his advocate Pradeep Havnur, which claimed that Osho’s will had been forged. The petition sought transfer of this case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

While an FIR has been lodged with the Pune police, Thakker claimed the police had not made substantial progress in the probe and sought a direction to CBI to take over the investigation. “Why cannot the case be transferred to EOW so that there can be specialised investigation,” Justice BR Gavai asked.

The court, while posting the matter for hearing on January 23, directed the Pune police commissioner to file his affidavit by then.

According to Thakker, the trustees allegedly transferred money from the trust to private companies owned by them.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App