Bombay HC asks petitioner to pay Rs 5 lakh as ‘exemplary cost’

Bombay High Court (File Photo)

THE High Court recently slapped an “exemplary cost” of Rs 5 lakh on a petitioner for filing a PIL for personal gains. “Public interest litigation cannot be invoked by a person to further his personal causes or satisfy his personal grudge and enmity. It is well settled that courts of justice should not be allowed to be polluted by unscrupulous litigants by resorting to the extraordinary jurisdiction,” said Chief Justice Manjula Chellur.

The court of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni has asked the petitioner, Manoj Kapadia, to deposit the sum with the Maharashtra Legal Services Authority within four weeks. Kapadia had filed a petition against the Mira Bhayandar civic body’s move of issuing development rights certificate to a developer, on the ground that this had caused huge loss to the public exchequer. He had sought directions against the civic chief.

Stating that the corporation and the municipal commissioner had taken action in accordance with law in issuing the certificate to the developer, the court held that the PIL was misconceived and dismissed it.

The developer had, meanwhile, pointed out that Kapadia had a vested interest in the matter as he also dealt in real estate and his petition was not a bonafide petition in public interest. “From the tenor of the averments made in the petition, it is clear that only a person who is operating in the same field and having a considerable expertise can raise such issues. The petitioner does not come with a case that he had gathered material under Right to Information Act,” said the court.

“The second aspect is about the requirement of the true and correct disclosure of the petitioner’s vocation. We may observe that nothing prevented the petitioner from honestly disclosing in the petition that he is in the same business,” said the Chief Justice.

Stating that the Supreme Court had ruled that imposition of exemplary costs was a necessary instrument to weed out and prevent the filing of frivolous cases so the courts could set apart time to resolve genuine causes, the High Court asked Kapadia to pay Rs 5 lakh.