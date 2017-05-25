Bombay HC asks MMRCL to reply to plea

The High Court Wednesday directed the MMRCL to reply to an intervention plea by a Worli resident alleging arbitrary cutting of trees for the Metro project. Kunal Birwadkar claimed the MMRCL authorities were cutting trees not included in the list for the Metro and even those meant to be transplanted, without supervision.

He said that till a committee of two HC judges is not appointed to hear grievances on the issue as per a May 5 order of the Supreme Court, there should be a stay on tree felling. A vacation bench refused to grant the stay and sought a reply from the MMRCL on May 26.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now