Bombay HC asks state for mechanism to protect patients

Bombay High Court said it was aware of situations where, due to non-payment or incomplete payment of dues, patients are detained or bodies of the dead are kept back by hospitals. Bombay High Court said it was aware of situations where, due to non-payment or incomplete payment of dues, patients are detained or bodies of the dead are kept back by hospitals.

Maharashtra state government will, within a month, have to develop a mechanism by which it can take immediate action against doctors and hospitals illegally detaining patients due to non-payment of bills. In addition, the Bombay High Court Wednesday also directed the government to engage itself in dialogue with medical consultants and hospitals to find a way to avoid such issues.

Justices AS Oka and PD Naik were hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) that deals with issues arising out of non-payment of medical bills.

The court said it was aware of situations where, due to non-payment or incomplete payment of dues, patients are detained or bodies of the dead are kept back by hospitals. During the hearing, court-appointed amicus curiae (friend of court) Madhav Thorat stressed the need of a regulation to tackle the issue.

The senior lawyer said the country is slowly turning into a hub of medical tourism, and the number of patients was rising. As a consequence, he continued, the issue before the court was only going to get bigger. In absence of a regulation, he submitted, the High Court could not exercise its powers of issuing a mandamus in such a scenario.

Advocate Rui Rodrigues, who appeared on behalf of an organisation of over 8,000 medical consultants, said his clients were against detention of patients.

“At the same time, a balance has to be struck and a mechanism should be developed that doctors also do not find themselves at the receiving end,” he urged.

Earlier, Rodrigues had given a list of suggestions such as notifying patients in advance about their schedule of fees and insisting on deposits before the admission of indoor patients. After considering the arguments, the HC asked the government to invite representatives from two associations — one that includes medical consultants and the other of super-specialty hospitals.

They have been directed to find ways to curtail, and consequently end the practice of detaining patients.

The court said whenever a case of illegal detention comes up, the criminal law has to be set in motion. And the state, therefore, was directed to develop a mechanism based on the complaint of patients and their family members.

