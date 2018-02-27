Bombay HC asks govt how vehicles were registered without fitness tests

The court said the state’s stand was illegal and that a fitness certificate was an official document stating the vehicle could be driven in public places. The court said the state’s stand was illegal and that a fitness certificate was an official document stating the vehicle could be driven in public places.

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to explain how new vehicles were registered without carrying out mandatory fitness tests. A division bench of Justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla directed the state’s counsel, Abhinandan Vagyani, to “take instructions and clarify its stand” before the court by Wednesday.

A Public Interest Litigation was filed by Pune-based activist Shrikant Karve, alleging that regional transport officers in the state were granting fitness or registration certificates to private and public vehicles without mandatory fitness tests.

Vagyani informed the court that the state government had been granting registrations to new vehicles without a fitness certificate because new vehicles were checked for fitness by manufacturers before delivery. The court said the state’s stand was illegal and that a fitness certificate was an official document stating the vehicle could be driven in public places.

