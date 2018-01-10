Bombay HC allows termination of 28-week foetus with severe abnormalities

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed a woman to medically terminate her 28-week pregnancy as the foetus had developed severe abnormalities. The court took into consideration the argument made by the petitioner regarding the mental trauma that she was likely to suffer in case the termination was not allowed.

Referring to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, the court held that the exception of carrying out termination beyond the permissible 20-week period is provided under Section 5 of the Act to save the life of the pregnant woman, and can be made applicable for advancing the cause of justice.

“The bar of limitation provided in Section 3 under the MTP Act does not mean other provisions laid down in this section are not considered,” said the court.

The court observed that provisions of law have to be considered as a whole, without “adding or subtracting words”.

The woman from Mumbai, and her husband, argued not only would the child be born with abnormalities and face difficulties, but forcing the woman to continue with the pregnancy would also cause her trauma and affect her “mental health”.

The court cited several other judgments of the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court, which had taken into consideration the mental anguish a woman may suffer if forced to undergo pregnancy and which had endorsed her right to choice and personal liberty.

The woman was referred to a medical board of doctors at the government-run JJ Hospital in the city. The board had affirmed in a report submitted on January 3 that the foetus has severe brain deformities, cardiac abnormalities and that its stomach had not yet developed. The board’s report, however, ruled that the pregnancy and childbirth did not pose any risk to the physical health or life of the petitioner.

“We feel that this stand of the court is logical and also in consonance with the proposed amendments to the MTP Act,” the bench said.

In 2014, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare proposed amendments to the Act, introducing the concept of risk to the mental health of the woman and also the idea of substantial foetal abnormalities.

