Bombay HC allows state to grant liquor licence for Sunburn music fest

THE Bombay High Court Wednesday allowed the state to grant liquor licence for the upcoming Sunburn Music Festival in Pune after the Maharashtra government informed the court that it would grant the licence only after the organisers had all mandatory checks and security arrangements in place. A bench of Justices Shantanu Kemkar and Rajesh Ketkar dismissed a Public Interest Litigation that sought that the state be directed not to grant a liquor licence for the event. The state government submitted an affidavit stating it would take all possible measures to ensure those below the permissible age are not served alcohol.

The state told the court it would grant a liquor licence only after the organisers follow the terms and conditions of the police and the state excise department. The government’s counsel Abhinandan Vagyani said, “In addition to the police, officials from the state excise department will also be present at the separate enclosure where liquor will be served if such licence is granted.” The organisers also gave an undertaking stating no illegal activity will take place at the four-day event scheduled at a resort near Pune from December 28.

The bench also directed the state and the organisers to ensure that minors do not smoke at the event and that no drugs or contraband are brought to or circulated at the venue. “The organisers have a zero tolerance policy for drug, and contraband use. The guards at the entry and exit points will frisk everyone to ensure no drugs are smuggled in, and there will be sniffer dogs to ensure further checks. Constant CCTV monitoring will also ensure no suspicious activity takes place. And there will be a separate enclosure for smoking cigarettes, the entry to which will also be regulated,” said Prasad Dhakephalkar, the lawyer for the organisers.

The bench took note of these submissions and directed the state to ensure the organisers did not breach the undertaking. “…. If they breach any of the terms and conditions, they will be held in contempt of court and there will be an adverse impact on next year’s event,” the bench said.

