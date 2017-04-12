Bombay HC allows release of Raveena film

The Bombay High Court Tuesday allowed the release of actor Raveena Tandon-starrer film Maatr — the mother, after its producer paid part of the dues it owed a private finance company. A commercial execution suit was filed by YT Capital Pvt Ltd seeking a stay on the release of the film as producer Anjum Rizwi failed to pay Rs 2 crore dues. The film is scheduled to be released on April 21.

Rajiv Narula, the advocate for YT Capital, informed the court there had been a part settlement and therefore they did not want to stop the release.

“The Plaintiffs’ claim of Rs 2 crore and interest is partly satisfied to the extent of Rs 1.5 crore,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now