Bombay HC allows minor rape victim, 27-year-old to terminate pregnancy

The Bombay High Court Tuesday allowed a 13-year-old rape victim and a 27-year-old woman, whose unborn child had developed neurological complications, to carry out medical termination of pregnancy (MTP).

A bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice G S Kulkarni were hearing their petitions and had referred the cases to a medical board for their opinion, which was tabled before the court Tuesday. Both the petitioners had to approach the high court as abortion is prohibited under law after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

In the case of the minor, she had filed a petition through her father seeking that she be allowed to abort her 26-week foetus since she was physically incapable to bear and deliver a child. After going through the medical report, the court held that it would be “in the interest of the petitioner if the pregnancy is terminated” as the report suggested going through with the pregnancy might result in “maternal mortality”.

“Considering the age of the petitioner and the trauma she has suffered because of sexual abuse, agony she is going through at present and the report of the medical board of KEM Hospital, we allow her to terminate her pregnancy,” said Justice Kemkar. The minor has been asked to be present in hospital on December 6, and the procedure will be conducted a day or two later.

According to the petition, the girl was repeatedly raped by her cousin who used to live with the family in the same house.

On November 9, the girl told her father about severe pain in her abdomen. He took his daughter to a local doctor who examined her and said she was pregnant. The father lodged an FIR at the Ghatkopar police station on November 17.

“Given that the body of a girl as young as 13 years of age is not developed fully for pregnancy, the continuation of the same is causing increased risk of physical and mental injury to the girl thus creating increased risk to the life of the adolescent mother and therefore a situation such a this warrants permission for termination of pregnancy at any given stage,” states the

petition.

The same bench, hearing a similar petition, permitted a 27-year-old woman to medically terminate her pregnancy after experts at JJ hospital confirmed that her 25-week-old foetus had severe neurological problems. “Considering that the child, if born, will suffer from lifelong neurological complications, and considering the Fundamental Rights of the petitioner to live a life of dignity, we allow the plea,” said Justice Kemkar.

