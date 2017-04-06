Bombay HC allows intervention application by Kripashankar Singh

The Bombay High Court allowed an intervention application by Congress leader Kripashankar Singh that sought to dismiss a petition filed against him on the grounds that it was similar to the allegations raised in the past petitions that had been disposed of by the court.

The petition filed by Tulsidas Nair alleged that the investigation by the Anti Corruption Bureau into Singh’s disproportionate assets was flawed. He alleged that Singh possessed several PAN cards and had bogus school and college certificates.

Kripashankar’s counsel Amit Desai informed the court that the allegations had been raised in earlier petitions and were dismissed. Therefore, there was no substance in the petition filed by Nair.

The Enforcement Directorate informed the court that a chargesheet has been filed by the ACB and the ED was conducting investigations and verifying whether Kripashankar’s properties that were to be attached by the agency were already attached by another department in a different case.

The lawyer representing the income tax department told the court that the accused had two PAN cards as the first one had been damaged in flood. The court asked Desai to file an affidavit and present the previous orders and petitions to substantiate the intervention application.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now