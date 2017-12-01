Bombay HC accepts revised Manodhairya scheme

Bombay High Court (File) Bombay High Court (File)

The Bombay High Court Thursday accepted the Maharashtra government’s revised Manodhairya scheme that grants monetary relief to women and child victims of rape, besides victims of child sexual assault and acid attack cases. The High Court has directed the state government to notify the revised scheme within a month.

The proposed changes were introduced after Chief Justice Manjula Chellur set up a committee, which included two High Court Judges, to look into the grievances raised through public interest litigations against the renewed Manodhariya scheme introduced in August. The committee, after meeting with all stakeholders, came up with the proposal for the revised scheme.

“The state government has spent a lot of time and taken pains to come up with a new and revised model scheme. We are satisfied and direct the government to issue a Government Resolution notifying the revised scheme within a month,” said the court.

A victim of rape who gets “mentally retarded, traumatised and incurs permanent disability”, which may be physical or mental, will be entitled to Rs 10 lakh compensation. The same amount will be given in cases where a woman has been subjected to gangrape and has suffered serious and grievous physical injury. The compensation to the family of a woman who dies owing to such an incident will also be Rs 10 lakh. In those cases not covered under these categories, the compensation will remain Rs 3 lakh.

A child abuse victim, in instances where the minor child irrespective of sex gets mentally retarded or traumatised and incurs permanent disability, will be entitled to Rs 10 lakh while in other cases the amount will be Rs 3 lakh. An acid attack victim whose face is disfigured or who suffers damage or injury and physical disability, will be entitled to a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

“Every year, there will be a separate budgetary allocation for this purpose. Every year, Rs 75 crore will be allocated by the Women and Child Welfare department,” Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni informed the court.

