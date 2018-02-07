Bombay Gymkhana row: Club’s lease should not be renewed, says Shiv Sena

The club was allotted the state-owned land near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on a long-term basis. (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das) The club was allotted the state-owned land near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on a long-term basis. (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das)

In a fresh twist to the controversy surrounding Bombay Gymkhana’s lease, the Shiv Sena Tuesday demanded that the state government take back the South Mumbai land from the 140-year-old sports club. The club’s lease has ended, and is up for renewal. According to sources, senior Shiv Sena minister Diwakar Raote raised the demand for non-renewal of the lease in the state Cabinet meeting Tuesday. The Shiv Sena leader invoked Marathi asmita (pride), demanding that the land on which the club stands be allotted for construction of the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan.

The high-profile club has already been caught in a controversy with various civic and state agencies conducting inspections and sending notices for a slew of alleged violations. These actions had invited public criticism, especially since they had come after the club had rejected a controversial proposal to offer lifelong memberships to senior civil servants.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, struck a cautious note over the Shiv Sena’s demand during the cabinet meeting. While stating that he would have Raote’s suggestion examined, sources confirmed that he remained non-committal on implementing it.

The club was allotted the state-owned land near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on a long-term basis. While the lease tenure has ended, senior sources pointed to a Bombay High Court order, which has ruled that in the case of long term leases, the lessee must have a bigger say in the future development and utilization of the land. In a move seemingly aimed at buying some peace with government agencies, the club’s managing committee had earlier voted to give permanent memberships to senior bureaucrats.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister was more responsive to Raote’s other demand of renaming the Bombay High Court. Fadnavis reportedly assured the Shiv Sena minister that he’ll take up the demand with the Centre.

