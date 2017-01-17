Bombay Gymkhana offers membership to babus, but BMC gives no relief

Bombay Gymkhana. Bombay Gymkhana.

AFTER exhausting all options, including legal recourse, to resolve its recent spate of crises, the Bombay Gymkhana’s management council passed a resolution on January 10 to allow some categories of government officials to become its permanent members. Among the various categories now eligible for membership to the elite south Mumbai club are servicemen including High Court judges and officers from the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Revenue Service and Indian Postal Service. However, only IPS and IAS officers are eligible for lifetime membership.

The decision comes with some riders. A management official said that in order to apply for a lifetime membership, the IAS officer should be above the designation of secretary. The IAS and IPS officers should have an uninterrupted service membership with the club for at least six years.

“The resolution only applies to IAS and IPS officers who should have a clean record. Currently, we have six IAS and one IPS members who are eligible for lifetime membership if they wish to apply,” said the club official. The club currently has around 6,000 members.

Gymkhana president Darius Udwadia said the resolution was passed with a clear majority and the management took the decision in light of recent events. “The proposal to allow servicemen to become lifetime members was under consideration since December 2015. But after we had to cancel the new year’s event, causing us embarrassment as well as financial losses, we decided to take a practical decision in the best interest and well-being of the club,” he said.

The decision will, however, not change the BMC’s decision to widen the Hazarimal Somani Marg outside the club. The club is set to lose a sizeable portion of its premises, including part of the CEO’s bungalow, to the project.

Senior civic officials said the road-widening project was included in the revised draft of the DP 2034 and tendering for it was under way. “The project was taken up since it was mentioned in the comprehensive mobility plan as the street with the highest pedestrian count. The decision is irreversible,” said an official.

Udwadia said the gymkhana will write to the BMC yet again for a hearing. “We are not expecting anything. We just want to present our case. We have no problem with the road-widening project and the BMC can use part of the tennis courts for public use. Our only plea is to not demolish the CEO bungalow as it is a heritage structure and they can use the land from the opposite side of the road instead,” he said.

The club’s parking space too was taken back by the Collector last month. Also, the excise department refused to grant a one-day permit to serve alcohol outdoors without an additional NOC from the Collector, due to which the club had to cancel their new year’s event at the last minute.