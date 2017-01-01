Bombay Gymkhana cancels New Year’s eve celebrations

For members who had bought passes for the event, the club made arrangements at the Cricket Club of India. (Source: File) For members who had bought passes for the event, the club made arrangements at the Cricket Club of India. (Source: File)

A day after the Bombay High Court dismissed its petition seeking a one-day licence to serve liquor on its lawns, the Bombay Gymkhana Saturday cancelled the New Year’s eve celebrations this year. The club, however, will remain open with its normal functions.

In a last-minute decision, the gymkhana administration issued a notice to its members stating that the party was cancelled “in view of permission not having been granted for one-day liquor licence and the parking facilities on MG Road having been withdrawn with immediate effect.”

Bombay Gymkhana’s CEO, RN Renjen, said, “Since we don’t have the permission to serve alcohol on the grounds, members would have been greatly inconvenienced. They would have to get a drink at the bar counter and then join the celebrations in the ground.”

The withdrawal for permission for parking on MG Road was an added inconvenience as many members had opted out of the celebrations for lack of parking space, said Renjen.

“With these inconveniences, we decided it was not worth holding the celebrations,” he added.

The club will, however, carry on with its normal functions. “Although there will be no special celebration, the club will continue. The restaurant will remain open,” said Renjen.

For members who had bought passes for the event, the club made arrangements at the Cricket Club of India. Members will, however, have to pay extra for beverages.

Trouble for the club began when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation refused to renew the agreement for the parking lot and multiplied when the Excise department denied the one-day liquor licence to the club. While the decision restricted the club to serve alcohol only in the bar area, on Friday, CEO RN Renjen and some other members approached the vacation bench of the High Court.

While the court’s dismissal forced the administration to abort the party, according to sources in the Gymkhana, the administration had learnt of a possible raid by the Excise Department at night which could have been another reason for the cancellation.