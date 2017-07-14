Bomb hoax at Churchgate

A phone call saying that a bomb had been planted at the Churchgate railway station led the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Western Railway (WR) to beef up security at the station on Thursday. However, a search of the area revealed that the call was a hoax, officials said.

RPF officers said they received a call at 10.44 am, after which the anti-terrorism squad (ATS), city police and the crime branch were alerted. A dog squad was also called in.

The police said they are trying to trace the caller. Thursday also marked the sixth anniversary of bomb blasts at Zaveri Bazaar and Opera House in which 26 people lost their lives and many others were injured.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App