Bomaby High Court stays disqualification of BMC corporator

The Bombay High Court has ordered a stay on the disqualification of Kalina Congress corporator Tulip Miranda. Asking the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to not disqualify Miranda until further orders, a bench of Justice B Karnik and Justice M Gavai also directed the Caste Scrutiny and Validity Committee to file their replies clarifying their stand on the issue within the next two weeks.

For the civic elections held in February this year, Kalina was reserved for women candidates under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Former Congress corporator Brian Miranda fielded his wife Tulip from the ward and she won the seat by more than 1,600 votes.

However, following a complaint and an inquiry, she was disqualified in August last year on the grounds of not holding an OBC status.

Justice BR Gavai noted that in the absence of all records, it would be unfair to deny relief to the Congress corporator and the electorate who voted for her.

“The Bapat Commission had conducted a study, which recommended inclusion of three communities staying along the coastline of Maharashtra, namely East Indians, East Indian Christians and East Indian Catholics in the Other Backward Classes (OBC). This recommendation was accepted by the Maharashtra government. When the petitioner filed a complaint, the caste scrutiny and validity committee concluded that Miranda’s certificate was invalid without referring to the government’s and the church’s records,” said Promod Kathane, Miranda’s lawyer.

Miranda claims that she is an East Indian Christian and that she had obtained an OBC certificate.

“I am an East Indian and we are the original inhabitants of this city. The report by the committee is false,” she said.

The Caste Verification Committee conducted an inquiry last year in August and had concluded that Miranda’s caste certificate was invalid. Miranda then approached the High Court.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App