Body of unidentified person found in Vile Parle: Police

The body of an unidentified person was found in a drain in Irla area of Vile Parle on Sunday night. The body, which appears to be of a Sikh man, was found partly decomposed, the police said. Based on the post-mortem report, the police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and are investigating the matter.

An officer from Juhu police said that a local resident saw the body and called up the police control room on Sunday night. The police found the partly decomposed naked body of the man, who appeared to be around 25-35 years old. The officer said that the man was of an average built, had long hair and beard and had tattoos on his body. “He has AVTAR tattooed on his right forearm with a heart shape and the image of a man and a woman on his palm,” the officer said.

The officer added that he had the word Praveen tattooed on his chest and had a pendant with two swords and a black thread on his neck.

Senior Inspector Sunil Ghosalkar said, “While there are no external injuries, the post-mortem report hints to an internal injury. Hence, we have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and are investigating the matter.”

