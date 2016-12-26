Boat race to start in Mumbai from next year

The race was also held in 2004 but only had 31 participants from 17 countries. Express Archive The race was also held in 2004 but only had 31 participants from 17 countries. Express Archive

In the waters off Marine Drive, Mumbaikars will soon watch 76 powerboats race. An international powerboat race, P1 racing, will take place in the city March next year. The three-day event, from March 3 to March 5, 2017, is a move to put Mumbai on the global sports map. The Maharashtra government is collaborating with a sporting events firm Procam International India for the event.

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) officials said the race would be of 45 minutes, covering 94 km. It would start from land’s end at Nariman Point and go till Girgaum Chowpatty and back to make it one lap, and will be telecast live in several countries.

Spectators are expected to gather at the Marine Drive promenade. “Buoys installed in the water will demarcate the race. We have sought all necessary permissions from the police, Navy and Coast Guard,” said a senior official.

The race was also held in 2004 but only had 31 participants from 17 countries. Thirteen years later, the race in Mumbai will see double the number of participants. Launched in 1981, this international competition is similar to F1 for cars, with similar rules. Teams from 15-18 countries compete in the Grand Prix. For 45 minutes, the race follows a circuit around a selected stretch of water.