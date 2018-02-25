Boat carrying Congress MLA, party members capsizes

A BOAT carrying Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh and 16 other party workers capsized near Malavan, Malad Creek in Mumbai, on Saturday evening. According to police, all the passengers were rescued, including a woman police constable who is recuperating at a local hospital. According to the police, the members had visited Peer Baba’s dargah on Abupeth and were returning to Malad when the boat capsized.

“Local fishermen rescued them. Three of them were admitted to Oscar hospital, Kandivali. All are safe,” said a senior police officer. Along with Sheikh, Congress corporator Vikram Chaudhary and another local Congress leader Vikram Kapoor were on-board the boat when it capsized. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who visited the victims after learning about the tragedy, said all onboard are safe. “Sheikh and others are safe. Two have been hospitalised and we are praying for their speedy recovery,” said Nirupam.

The police are probing what caused the boat to capsize.

