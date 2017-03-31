BMC’s proposal of surcharge on property deals ‘brokerage’: Congress

The Congress has termed the civic body’s proposal of a 1 per cent surcharge on property deals to generate revenue as ‘brokerage’, claiming it was an “anti-people move” that would heavily increase the burden on buyers. Real estate experts, too, have expressed fears that the market, already hit by demonetisation, would see a further slump. Talking about alternative revenue sources after the abolition of Octroi, civic chief Ajoy Mehta, in his budget presented Wednesday, stated that the BMC had requested the state to grant it powers to collect profession tax and surcharge of 1 percent on property deals, including sales and gifts. Sanjay Nirupam, president of the Mumbai unit of the Congress, termed the move a ‘brokerage deal’. “The buyers already pay stamp duty. What is the need for another tax? It is nothing but a duplication of taxes. It is like a brokerage from home middle-class home buyers who voted Shiv Sena and BJP in the recent polls,” said Nirupam.

He further said the additional tax would “ruin the lives” of the middle class in the city. Real estate experts, too, expressed fears that such a move was not good for a sector already in crisis. “It is not a good move in the current scenario. The real estate market is already slow since the past few months. There are existing taxes such as stamp duty, development charges and premium for fungible FSI. So, it is not good to levy additional taxes, which will burden the buyers,” said Sunil Mantri, a developer. Mantri further said the move was in contrast to the Centre’s plan of providing affordable housing to people. “Prices will be go up due to this step,” he said.

Also, the civic body has seen heavy shortfall in the revenue income of the Development Plan department during the year 2016-17. As against the estimated income of Rs 6,284.71 crore, just Rs 3,366.90 crore was received till February 2017. “Many factors have affected it, including demonetisation. Besides, the ban on new construction in the dumping ground case has also reduced the number of proposals, which has hit revenue,” said a civic official.

