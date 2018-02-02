BMCs property tax collection Rs 2,000 cr below target

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

With only two months to go for the financial year to end, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fallen considerably short of its targeted collection of property tax, with the difference between collection and target reaching almost Rs 2,000 crore on January 31. With octroi abolished following implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the shortfall in property tax collection would impact planned outlays in the 2018-19 budget of the BMC to be presented on Friday, sources said.

According to a senior official from the BMC’s assessment and collection department, the property tax collected up to January 31 is around Rs 3,400 crore, against the target of Rs 5,400 crore set for 2017-18. In the previous fiscal, against a target of Rs 5,400 crore, the civic body had collected Rs 4,845 crore up to March 2017.

The department is trying to at least match last year’s collections. Assessment inspectors and collectors have been asked to be stringent with defaulters. “We have instructions to disconnect water and electric supply of properties that have been long defaulters, which we are doing. This has resulted in tax payers moving court against the department. We have even faced court decisions against us,” said an inspector.

A senior official from the department said, “We will reach last year’s collection by March. Reaching the target of Rs 5,400 crore will not be possible with just two months in hand.

Meanwhile, collection of octroi before it was discontinued was targeted at Rs 1,500 crore. The civic body had managed to collect Rs 1,850 crore.

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, “We have not really faced any financial setback from the discontinuation of a major revenue source. We are protected at that end as we have been receiving Rs 647.34 crore every month since July 2017, from the state government.”

The municipal budget outlay saw a drop of nearly Rs 12,000 crore last year, to Rs 25,141 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 37,052 crore in 2016-17. Sources claim despite slashing the budget outlays with a target of more realistic outlays and expenditures, more than 60 per cent of the allocations for development works in 2017-18 remained unspent. “This hints that the size of the budget will not increase this year too, or if it does it won’t be by more than Rs 500 crore,” said a senior official.

According to senior civic officials, the budget for 2018-19 will continue to see many reforms.

Issues such as multi-crore roads scam and the Kamala Mills mishap will find a mention in the proposals. “We have adopted a method after the road scam was unearthed. Earlier, fewer roads were designed and constructed with the allocated sums. After cleaning up the corruption, we are looking at undertaking more roads in the same allocation,” the official said.

In the wake of the Kamala Mills tragedy, the BMC has also decided to recruit more staff to inspect compliance of norms by commercial establishments. It is also looking at investing in making the system more IT-enabled.

