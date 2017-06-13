BMC’s plan of redrawing boundaries of wards: Discussion postponed for a month

Aiming to provide better and evenly-spaced out administrative services, a couple of months ago, the civic administration had put out a proposal of shifting some of the electoral wards to create a balance. Aiming to provide better and evenly-spaced out administrative services, a couple of months ago, the civic administration had put out a proposal of shifting some of the electoral wards to create a balance.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to redraw the boundaries of the 24 administrative wards in the city was scheduled to be taken up for discussion in the group leaders’ meeting held on Monday. As a unanimous decision, however, the members of various parties decided to postpone the issue until all corporators have had a chance to submit their suggestions and objections regarding the proposal.

The corporators will have a month’s time to submit their responses. Leader of the Opposition, Ravi Raja, said that some of the objections are problematic. “The plan proposes that the Five Gardens area, which has already been split between electoral wards 177 and 178, be divided into F North and F South wards. This will be a huge inconvenience for the residents since the responsibility of the gardens will also get divided between two ward offices,” he said.

Shiv Sena corporator and leader of the house, Yashwant Jadhav, said the decision should be taken only after taking the views of all the elected representatives into consideration. “The corporators are getting acquainted with the system in their wards. They should be allowed to have a say which is why, we have sent back the proposal. The corporators will have a month’s time to submit their suggestions and objections, after which we will take up the proposal for discussion,” he said.

The plan was drawn up by a committee that included three deputy municipal commissioners and the chief engineer of the development plan department who studied the possibility of such changes in order to bring about parity among the administrative wards.

