BMC’s new team in office: Shiv Sena old guard is back at the helm

While the Shiv Sena’s senior corporator Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was elected Mumbai’s mayor on Wednesday, the party has nominated other senior corporators — the old guard of the party — to the various statutory committees in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Bodies such as the standing committee and the improvements committee in the BMC deal with key administrative matters including finances and land use.

The Sena has nominated senior corporators Ashish Chemburkar, Yashwant Jadhav, Rajul Patel and Mangesh Satamkar to the standing committee. Chemburkar is a fourth-term corporator and former BEST committee chairman while Jadhav is a three-term corporator and former markets and gardens committee chairman. Patel, a fourth-term corporator, has headed the health committee and served as member of standing committee. Satamkar, a third-term corporator, was also the education committee chairman. None of these four was a corporator in the last term of the corporation after they either lost an election or could not contest due to reservation on their wards.

To the improvements committee, the Sena has nominated former mayors Shraddha Jadhav, Vishakha Raut and Milind Vaidya as well as senior leader Kishori Pednekar. Jadhav is a sixth-term corporator. Raut and Vaidya too have been corporators for more than two terms. Raut is also a former legislator. A senior Sena leader said Mangesh Satamkar was the front-runner for the post of standing committee chairman. “He is seen as capable of taking everyone along, can also play the party card when required,” the leader said. In the education committee, the party has nominated former mayor Snehal Ambekar, Sheetal Mhatre and Shubhada Gudhekar. Besides, it has nominated two Yuva sainiks, Rahul Kanal and Sainath Durge, on the education committee as expert members. In the BEST committee, the Sena’s members include Anil Patankar, Harshad Karkar and others.

Sources in the Sena said the party would fully utilise the old guard to counter the BJP in the civic body. “With these leaders, we have a large number of experienced corporators. It was not the case in the previous house. After some of the senior corporators were elected to the Assembly and the Lok Sabha, there had been a void in the party leadership in the civic body, which affected our performance,” said a senior leader. He said the party expected the BJP to corner the Sena on certain issues. “While the normal proposals will be passed, we feel certain crucial proposals, which may involve promises of the party manifesto, could be opposed by the BJP. So, we need these experienced leaders for floor management,” the leader added.