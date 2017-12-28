BMC’s male sterilisation drive gets ‘good’ response, 520 men operated in a month

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received “good” response to its special male sterilisation drive, with as many as 520 men undergoing vasectomy within a month, a civic health official said.

This single-month figure is more than the eleven month number of 390 males, who underwent the procedure between January and November this year.

The civic body had launched the special drive on November 21, which it had earlier planned for two weeks. However, since it evoked a good response, it was extended by two weeks.

But as the BMC is still witnessing a flow of men willing to undergo the surgery, it has decided to extend the exercise for some more time, the official said.

“What we could not achieve in the entire year (from January to November), we could witness in a month. We got more response from the people in the last four weeks,” Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer of the BMC told PTI.

“From January to November, total 390 males underwent the vasectomy procedure. But when we launched our two-week drive from November 21, we started getting a good response. Therefore, we decided to extend it for two more weeks till December 23.

“So far, 520 men came forward, which is why we have now decided to continue our drive. Our door is open for them,” she said.

Talking about the reasons that led to this rise, Keskar said this time all the administrative ward-level health employees had been given a target.

“We also asked male health workers to motivate the beneficiaries and it really worked,” she said.

As per the figures provided by the BMC health department, the number of men undergoing vasectomy did not cross 1,000 annually in the last five years.

The civic authorities said that there is still misconception in the minds of people that the surgery would affect their physical strength and virility.

“These are only myths and the operation leaves no such adverse effect on them. It is a minimally-invasive surgery. It is safe, simple and is done in ten minutes. Most importantly, the patient is discharged within two hours of the operation,” Keskar said.

Under the scheme launched by the Centre, an incentive of Rs 1,451 is given to each man, who undergoes the surgery. The BMC also offers Rs 200 to the motivator for each participant.

“If any participant comes on his own, then the BMC adds this reward amount in the Centre’s incentive and he gets total Rs 1,651,” she said.

