BMC wants Priyadarshani Park back, locals move court

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (Source: File) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (Source: File)

Continuing its drive to take back open plots given to private parties on adoption basis, the civic body has issued a notice to the Malabar Hill Citizens Forum (MHCF) on December 23, asking them to return the Priyadarshani Park on Napean Sea Road within a week’s time.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has raised allegations of illegal construction on the 65,000-sqm plot, the MHCF Monday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking quashing of the notice.

Civic sources said the plot was handed over to the organisation in 1985, in which around 609 square metres were reserved for a post office and another 4,098 square metres for a fire station. However, in 2004, the MHCF took strong opposition to the construction of the fire station, and filed a Public Interest Litigation demanding the removal of all reservations of the plot. The case is still pending with the High Court.

According to gardens department officials, apart from a gymnasium, recreation hall and party hall, the organisation has constructed two structures on the plot, and the tennis court is being used as a shop that sells cold drinks and snacks without approval from the civic body.

“The MHCF issued a no-objection certificate to the shop without a shop and establishment licence or any other permission from the BMC. A notice regarding this had been issued by the D ward office and the matter is pending in court for a final hearing. Though the construction has been carried out through public funds, the MHCF is charging a fee for these public utilities,” said an official.

Rebutting the allegations, chairperson of the MHCF, Susieben Shah, stated that the plot on reclaimed land was on a lease agreement and has not been given under adoption basis. “The MHCF had entered into a lease agreement with the BMC and the plot was handed over to us in 1985. The adoption policy doesn’t apply to us and notice is certainly not applicable to us. The BMC cannot confiscate the plot against the due process of law,” Shah said. She added that she had spent around Rs 22 crore on the construction of the sports complex.

Shah said the organisation runs the sports complex on the plot that is used by the general public free of cost. “We run a sports complex that is approved by the state government and all the construction on the plot was completed in 1991, way before the Coastal Regulation Zone came into force. We had taken prior permission for all the structures and none are illegal. This kind of notice shows the BMC’s high-handed attitude and their malafide intentions,” she said, adding she would take up a signature campaign against the confiscation of the plot.

In the notice, the garden department has also asked the MHCF to clear all the dues for water and electricity bills and submit the receipts. Anticipating another case, apart from issuing the notice, the BMC has filed a caveat in the city civil court too.