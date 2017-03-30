BMC trims cost of running its establishment by Rs 2, 525 crore

Ajoy Mehta presents the annual budget to Standing Committee Chairman Ramesh Koregaonkar. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Ajoy Mehta presents the annual budget to Standing Committee Chairman Ramesh Koregaonkar. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Salaries and arrears have long posed a dilemma for budget planners in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, but the civic body has, for the first time ever, curtailed revenue expenditure, mainly by tightening the purse strings on the costs involved in running the organisation. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta clarified that this would have no impact on existing staff. Presenting the budget, Mehta proposed a revenue expenditure of Rs 17,011.83 crore for 2017-18, down from Rs 18,573.69 crore int he current financial year. Of this, Rs 9,424 crore is under the head of ‘establishment expenses’, referring to salaries. In 2016-17, the budget estimate for establishment expenses was Rs 11,744.27 crore.

Officials said the reduction in establishment costs had been brought about by two key decisions. One, posts lying vacant for the past three years will now not be filled. Also, alongside annual attrition, posts will be merged for rationalisation under the new human resources policy. As an impact of these and other measures, Mehta said in his speech, the cost of running the day-to-day activities of civic body was estimated to be reduced by Rs 2,525.56 crore, According to Mehta, the new HR policy will be based on resource rationalisation and modernisation in the civic body. For instance, the current system of separate cadre of stenographers, clerks, telephone operators, etc. would be done away with. “It shall be discontinued. All these functions shall be carried out by a single post of Executive Assistant,” said Mehta, adding that similar exercise could be carried out in the Hydraulic Engineering (HE) department, “where there are separate cadre for driver, labour, chawiwala or key-holder, etc”. “The key operator will be given a vehicle with equipment. He will drive as well as operate valves. We intend to implement this and other reforms in a big way in the coming year,” he said.

Explaining how he proposed to curtail revenue expenditure further, Mehta said, “The current staff will not be laid off. Also, the work environment for them will not be adverse. It will remain as it is. But new recruitments will be made under HR modernisation, hiring those with advanced degree or diplomas with separate service rules for them.” An extensive restructuring of the recruitment policy is also on the anvil, with scientific examination systems to be introduced. In addition, outsourcing of work wherever possible will continue to be followed. “We would like to add here that restrictions have already been imposed on granting overtime allowances to employees. Feasibility of outsourcing the services, wherever possible, shall be explored. Instructions have been also given to curtail unnecessary day-to-day expenditure,” said Mehta.

