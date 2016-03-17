BMC to take up work on minor nullahs after no response from contractors

BMC BMC

AFTER failing to get any response from contractors for working on minor nullahs even after the third round of tendering, the BMC has finally decided to take up the job. Assistant municipal commissioners of the concerned wards have been instructed to hire workers to start the work . Work on the major nullahs, however, has started and senior civic officials will be keeping the storm water drainage department on a tight leash in order to avoid another desilting scam.

“Unlike last year, when we had started the desilting work on April 24, this year the work has started over a month before. We have tightened the monitoring aspect and taken measures to ensure accountability of the desilting work,” said a civic official. As per BMC’s records, the lowest tenderer for major nullahs has quoted a rate of 9 per cent above the estimated cost.

After the second round of tendering, four out of 19 tenders for minor nullahs had received a response and there was no change after the third round of tendering with no takers for the nullahs in the western zone. As per the senior officials, contractors were unwilling to bid for minor nullahs after BMC changed the measurement for payment from volume to weight of the silt collected.

Assistant municipal commissioners will hire workers from NGOs and work on minor nullahs. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, “The assistant municipal commissioners have been asked to work with SWD department and complete the desilting work in minor nullahs before the monsoons.” The BMC, however, has made changes in the process for which SWD department will be held accountable.

