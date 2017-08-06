BMC to set up special tent for international tourists

Preparation on the way for Anant Chaturdashi Immersion Day in Girgaon Chowpatty on Thursday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Preparation on the way for Anant Chaturdashi Immersion Day in Girgaon Chowpatty on Thursday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

In order to attract more international tourists for Ganesh Chaturthi, the city’s most popular festival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to set up a tent at Girgaon Chowpatty on the immersion days. The civic body will set up the tent along with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation to create a safe environment for tourists. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, during the monthly meeting held on Saturday, issued a direction to set up a tent for foreign tourists who come to Mumbai to witness the festival every year on the days of the immersion.

The tent will contain facilities like mobile toilets, wifi connection as well as clean drinking water. “Tourists can watch the immersion of the Ganpati idols from across the city on the 7th and 11th days and they can use the wifi connection to send out pictures. The tent will be set up near the two others designated for the police on surveillance duty,” said a civic official. Meanwhile, to reduce the risk of accidents caused by gas cylinders being used by hawkers on the streets, Mehta has ordered all the ward officials to submit a police complaint against the distributor or the company supplying the cylinders to them. In order to follow the norms of the Swachh Bharat initiative, it will be mandatory for hawkers selling food items to keep dustbins near their stalls.

Addressing the rising number of cases of dengue and malaria in the city, the BMC has decided to conduct pest control at abandoned buildings in the city. During the meeting on Saturday, Mehta instructed his staff to appoint a pest control agency to deal with the mosquito menace at the old mill structures and uninhabited dilapidated buildings. “The agency will cover all the abandoned buildings and the cost will be recovered by adding it to the property tax of the owners of those properties,” said an official.

