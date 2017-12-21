BMC to set up safety compliance cells in all 34 fire stations in Mumbai

As many as 12 persons died in sleep when a fire broke out at the farsan shop on December 18. (Express Photo) As many as 12 persons died in sleep when a fire broke out at the farsan shop on December 18. (Express Photo)

Two days after 12 workers died in a fire at a farsan shop in Sakinaka, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner has directed civic body officials to set up ‘fire safety compliance cells’ in all 34 fire stations in the city, to prevent such mishaps. These cells will be coordinating with ward officials on a regular basis for information to inspect establishments, both commercial and residential.

The decision was taken at a special meeting conducted at the BMC headquarters on Wednesday. The ‘fire safety compliance cells’, along with BMC ward officials, will be responsible to ensure that Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Act, 2006 is followed across the city.

The civic body has also added the clause of ‘fire codified requirements’ to its ease of doing business. All the commercial establishments that use LPG cylinder, piped natural gas (PNG), diesel, kerosene, wood, coal, electrical appliances, etc on their premises will have to follow the rules under the fire codified requirements. The guidelines to be followed by commercial establishments under fire codified requirements have already been uploaded on the BMC’s official website.

“The Sakinaka fire incident was a very unfortunate one, and we want to prevent any such incidents in future. For that we are looking to bring all those units storing or using inflammable and hazardous substances in their premises under the control of one body and inspect them regularly to ensure they are complying with the fire safety norms. This will also help us to zero down on those violating norms or prosecute those carrying out illegal activities,” said Ajoy Mehta, BMC Commissioner.

“The new regulations and standard operating procedures (SOP) to be followed by the fire safety compliance cell will be framed within a month,” he said. There are 34 fire stations in Mumbai, which will have 34 fire safety compliance cells. “The cell will be part of the Mumbai fire brigade and will coordinate with local ward offices. Every fire station will have one cell each. The SOPs to be framed for these cells will also be notified on the BMC website under ease of doing business.

The modus operandi will be to first take information from the ward offices, inspect the premises and then intimate the ward offices to take stern action against violators,” said Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, Mumbai fire brigade. According to Rahangdale, the Mumbai fire brigade has a manpower of around 2,200. It will need more people to start fire safety compliance cells, said Rahangdale.

“The idea of setting up such cells was floated in the past too, however, due to lack of resources and manpower, the plan could not be implemented. This time we will implement a revised plan,” said Rahangdale. From January 2015 till date, Mumbai fire brigade officials have inspected 4,647 buildings for fire safety compliance. Of these, more than 50 per cent were found to be having defunct fire safety equipment. After being issued notices, 4,637 buildings complied with norms, owners of 10 buildings were prosecuted.

“We have been conducting inspections regularly. However, cases like Bhanu Farsan shop, operating illegally, do not come under our purview. To take action against such units, we need to work with the BMC ward offices,” added Rahangdale.

