BMC to replace water billing system with digital software

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to introduce a software that will digitally calculate water consumption and make the billing process in the city transparent. As per the current system, which many say is outdated, bills are processed after staff from the hydraulic department of the civic body conduct meter-readings once every month.

A corporator had recently raised the issue of incorrect and escalated water bills being issued to housing societies with non-functional meters. According to Shiv Sena-supported Independent corporator Kiran Landge from Asalpha, many societies are being sent water bills based on estimations. “Water meters in these societies are non-functional,” Landge said. He and other corporators in the general body demanded immediate resolution of this issue.

Residents have also complained about bills being dispatched to them much later than the payment deadline. Deputy Municipal Commissioner, BMC, Ramesh Bambale, said the new software will ensure the calculation of water consumption is accurate and bills are dispatched well in advance. “We have an option of online bill payment. The new software will be transparent, our staff will take the meter-reading and generate bill on the spot,” Bambale added.

BMC officials will check the units on the metre using the updated software and also allow a person to verify and confirm the reading before generating the bill, officials said. The proposal to update the process by introducing the new software-enabled water billing system was tabled before the standing committee on March 28, the standing committee approved it recently.

The civic body has appointed a contractor, M/S ABM Knowledgeware, to work on the software.

