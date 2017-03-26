BMC to raze 12 illegal floors of 17-storey building in Santa Cruz

IN A situation reminiscent of the Campa Cola compound case, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to initiate the demolition of more than half the floors of a 17-storey building in Santa Cruz.

According to the building proposal department of the BMC, out of 17 floors, 12 are illegal. The H West department said it would initiate the demolition process by puncturing the walls of these 12 floors next week, to ensure that no one occupied it.

The building, named ‘Shimmer’, is located on Sarojini Road in Santa Cruz. It was being constructed by Kamalashri Builders, and was handed over to the developers by the previous society for re-development.

Officials of the H West ward said that according to the records with the building proposal (BP) department, BMC had granted permission for construction of only five floors.

One of the officials said while a portion of the file had gone missing, the existing documents indicated that Kamalashri Builders had applied for a commencement certificate from the civic body.

“The BP department had granted its approval for five floors in 2010. However, by 2015, the builder had constructed 17 floors instead. It was then brought to the notice of the BP department, who informed us and we slapped a stop work notice,” he said.

The official added that the builders had challenged the notice in the city civil court, after the BMC had attempted to puncture the walls of the top floor of the building in March 2015 and the court had granted an interim stay. “The stay was, however, lifted on February 14 and we will take up the demolition work next week,” he said.

Terming the case as one of its kind, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H West ward Sharad Ughade stated that illegality of such a large scope was arguably the first in the area. Ughade added that since the quantum of work was large, a tender would be floated.

“The demolition of 12 floors of a building, which is located among other residential buildings, is tricky and a lot of debris will be generated from demolition. We have thus asked the building maintenance department to float a tender for the work. In the meantime, the building is currently uninhabited and we will puncture the walls to ensure that none of the buyers are able to move in,” he said.

The residents had approached the Bombay High Court against the builders last year and builder Jitendra Jain had subsequently been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing.

The advocate representing Kamalashri Builders, Bipin Joshi, said he was trying to work out an amicable solution with the residents to apply for regularisation.

“Our plea will be that the developer as well as the occupants should request the High Court to stall the demolition, at least till we can present a proposal of regularisation,” he said.

Joshi added that he was yet to receive a notice from the BMC regarding the demolition.

“We need to be united in this and we have had a couple of meetings with the residents. However, we are yet to reach a unanimous decision. The discussions are complicated since there are 22 flats and 35 buyers. Someone will either have to sacrifice some area of their flat or make a demand for compensation,” he said.

Joshi further said the number of buyers was higher than the number of available flats, since a few of them may had defaulted in making payments in some manner.

The scenario has a marked resemblance to the case of the seven buildings of Campa Cola Compound in Worli, where the builders had constructed 35 additional floors, despite having permission for only six.

After being at loggerheads with the BMC for several years, the residents of the Campa Cola compound have been in talks with the urban development department after the Supreme Court allowed them to submit a fresh representation to the state government for regularisation of around 100 illegal flats.

