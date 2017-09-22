BMC to ministry: Can’t plant mangroves on bigger plot

The BMC’s Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project includes seven STPs with tertiary treatment, which could increase the city’s water supply by up to 50 per cent. The BMC’s Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project includes seven STPs with tertiary treatment, which could increase the city’s water supply by up to 50 per cent.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to set up a sewage treatment plant in Malad recently received conditional approval from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, which has asked the civic body to plant mangroves on a plot five times the land to be used for the project. But the civic body has now written to the MoEF, saying such a direction cannot be implemented.

Civic officials said under the plan, the BMC would need to clear only 35 hectares of land for the project and had planned to plant trees on a plot of the same size they had identified in Thane. “While we planned to plant trees on a 35-hectare plot, the MoEF has asked us to plant mangroves on five times the land we will use, which is around 180 hectares. The direction is unreasonable as it is difficult to find such a large plot. We wrote to the MoEF earlier this week, seeking clearance to go ahead with the project,” said an official.

The project has received all other clearances barring the MoEF’s approval and finalisation of discharge norms. Civic officials said the project recently received clearance from the forest department and the collector as well. “Our sewage already meets the standards prescribed by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. However, for the Malad STP project the discharge norms need to be expanded. The delay is due to a lack of consensus between experts. We have requested the CM to urge the MoEF to give us the necessary approvals so we can start work on the project,” said the official.

Around 1,500 million litres of untreated waste water is dumped into the sea, which has adversely impacted the city’s coastline. The existing treatment facility is only for preliminary treatment before the sewage, collected mostly from Versova and Malad, is dumped into the Mahim creek. The BMC’s Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project includes seven STPs with tertiary treatment, which could increase the city’s water supply by up to 50 per cent. The Malad STP, which will take around four years to build, is expected to generate around 847 million litres of water, which is enough to cater to around 35 lakh people living in the area measuring 5,483 hectares.

